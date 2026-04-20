Trump Appears to Add Day to Iran Ceasefire Amid Confusion Around Talks

President Donald Trump appeared to add a day to his two-week Iran ceasefire deadline in a phone interview with Bloomberg’s Jeff Mason on Monday.

Trump told Mason on Wednesday that if Iran does not come to an agreement by Wednesday, he would not extend the ceasefire further – reiterating his threat to bomb the country’s energy infrastructure. The Times of Israel reported on the call, noting, “Trump announced the two-week truce on April 7, meaning the actual expiration date is Tuesday evening. It is the latest in a string of seemingly contradictory statements that Trump has made in recent days, as he continues taking calls from reporters.”

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar covered the latest developments, “This hour, major questions over what comes next in the U.S. war with Iran. Today, in an interview with Bloomberg, President Trump said the two-week ceasefire will officially be over on Wednesday evening, and he said it’s highly unlikely that he would extend the truce further if no deal is reached.”

“This comes as sources tell CNN that Vice President JD Vance is set to head to Pakistan for a second round of peace talks. Iran, though, has not confirmed that it will participate. Tensions shot up over the weekend when American forces fired on and seized this — it was an Iranian-flagged cargo ship known as the Tusca — after it tried to break the U.S. blockade. U.S. Central Command sharing footage of the capture that you see here. It shows U.S. Marines arriving on helicopters. They were felled down and boarded the vehicle. And we’re joined now by CNN political and global affairs analyst Barak Ravid,” she continued, adding:

As we’re looking, Barak, at this video of this moment that has been pretty momentous here, how is the U.S. seizure of this Iranian-flagged cargo ship influencing the run-up to these talks that do appear that they could happen in Pakistan?

Ravid replied, “Well, at the moment, I think the whole issue of whether there will be talks or not is still very much up in the air. And the main reason for it is an internal fight inside the Iranian system between the IRGC — the Revolutionary Guards Corps — their commanders, and the civilians in the Iranian system: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Speaker of Parliament, Ghalibaf, and several others.” He added:

And I think that this example of the taking over of this Iranian ship is one of the things that the IRGC used in the internal Iranian debate to say, “You see, we told you — you can’t trust the Americans. They just took over one of our ships.” And I think this debate is still ongoing. Sources tell me that the person everyone is waiting to hear from, and who will make the decision, is the Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Until now, at least — and last time I heard was 30 minutes ago — there’s still no clear answer from him, or no clear guidance from him, on what to do, whether to go to those talks or not.

Keilar followed up, “Okay, so very much up in the air from your reporting there. You’ve spoken to the president — to President Trump — a number of times throughout this war. You spoke with him on Sunday and he told you the concept of the deal is already closed. Is it clear to you that the Iranians see it that way?”

“No, it is clear they don’t. But that doesn’t mean that the parties are not narrowing the gaps. I think they are narrowing gaps. Every day they get closer. I think everybody that’s involved in those negotiations, at least from the U.S. side and the mediators, thinks that a deal can be done,” Ravid replied, adding:

It might take time, but a deal can be done. I think there is narrowing of the gaps on the issue of how long the moratorium on uranium enrichment — that Iran will voluntarily take upon itself — how long it’s going to last. I think they’re narrowing the gaps when it comes to the stockpile of enriched uranium that Iran has, and what to do with it, how to get rid of it. That doesn’t mean that there’s a deal yet. There are still gaps, still loose ends, but the parties are getting closer. I think the issue that is, at least at the moment, the main sticking point is the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. naval blockade. The main problem was that when Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi announced and issued a statement the other day that the strait is now open, the IRGC didn’t really open it, and therefore the U.S. kept its naval blockade. And what I hear from U.S. officials is that if Iran would really open the strait — not only talk about it, but take action to open the strait — then most likely the blockade will be gone too. And I think that’s now the discussion: whether this is really going to happen. The second issue that’s on the table right now is that even if there will be a meeting tomorrow or the next day, there will have to be an extension of the ceasefire in order to get a deal. And I think that’s one of the things that the Pakistani, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators are trying to do at the moment — to first get some sort of agreement that, okay, there will be a meeting, but there will also be an expansion of the ceasefire. I think this is what is going on right now behind the scenes.

Watch above via CNN.

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