Thursday’s House Intelligence committee impeachment hearing took a stunning turn when Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) turned the heat up on his colleague, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), by citing reporting linking him to an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani.

While questioning Fiona Hill — President Donald Trump’s former adviser on Russia — Swalwell mentioned a Daily Beast story published Wednesday reporting that Nunes has worked with the indicted Ukrainian Giuliani associate, Lev Parnas, on his investigation of the origin of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

Swalwell: Dr. Hill, you cautioned us on the dangers of members of this committee perhaps peddling any Ukrainian conspiracy theories that could benefit Russia. And I want to ask you if you have heard the name Lev Parnas of Ukraine, someone in this investigation who was influencing President Trump and Rudy Giuliani about some of the debunked conspiracy theories you referenced earlier? Hill: I have heard his name, yes. Swalwell: Are you aware Mr. Parnas was indicted on October 10 for making foreign contributions to Republicans in U.S. slections? Hill: Aware of those reports, yes. Swalwell: Are you aware of yesterday’s Daily Beast story reporting the indicted Ukrainian Lev Parnas has been working with ranking member Devin Nunes on Mr. Nunes’ overseas investigations? Hill: I am not aware of that. Swalwell: Mr. Chairman, I ask unanimous consent to put in the record the Daily Beast story “Lev Parnas Helped Rep. Devin Nunes’ Investigations,” from yesterday. First two paragraphs reading, ‘Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, helped arrange meetings and calls in Europe for Rep. Devin Nunes in 2018, Parnas’ lawyer Ed MacMahon told The Daily Beast. Nunes aide Derek Harvey participated in the meetings, the lawyer said, which were arranged to help Nunes’ investigative work. MacMahon didn’t specify what those investigations entailed.’

Swalwell then turned to House Intel chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and got one more shot in on his House Intel colleague Nunes.

“You have been falsely accused by the ranking member being a ‘quote/unquote fact witness,'” Swalwell said. “Now if this story is correct, the ranking member may have actually been projecting and, in fact, he may be the fact witness working with indicted individuals around our investigation.”

Watch above, via CNN.

