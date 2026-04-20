CNN Plays Montage of Trump Repeatedly Saying Iran War Will End ‘Quickly’ — Starting in Early March

CNN on Monday played a montage of President Donald Trump saying over the last few weeks that the war in Iran would end quickly.

The war, which began with Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28, had entered its eighth week. Days earlier, it seemed as though the conflict would be coming to a close when the president announced that Iran had agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel. Trump also told reporters that Iran had agreed to all of the U.S.’s terms — which included an indefinite halt of its uranium enrichment.

Iran, however, strongly denied agreement to those terms and the strait was once again blocked.

On Monday’s episode of Inside Politics, host Dana Bash cited a poll that revealed 67% of Americans disapproved of Trump’s handling of the war. During a discussion about the conflict, Bash introduced a montage of Trump assuring that the conflict would be over soon.

“One of President Trump’s tics, if you will, has historically been ‘two weeks,’ Bash said before the montage began, “whether it’s a plan or something is gonna end or gonna begin. That has been the case since the beginning of this war with Iran. Let’s watch.”

The montage included a March 9 clip in which Trump said in Doral, Florida, “It’s gonna be finished pretty quickly.” Three weeks later aboard Air Force One, the president told the press, “I do see a deal in Iran, yeah. Could be soon.” On April 1 in Washington, the president declared, “We are going to finish the job, and we’re gonna finish it very fast. We’re getting very close.” Then, he told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo last Wednesday that he thought the war was “close to over.”

“I mean, I view it as close to over,” Trump continued.

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