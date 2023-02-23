‘Did You Blow Your Son’s Brains Out?’ Alex Murdaugh Takes the Stand, Lawyer Immediately Puts the Screws to Him in Blockbuster Testimony

Alex Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense on Thursday, and he quickly faced an intense line of direct questions over the accusations that he killed his family.

Murdaugh’s has drawn massive media attention in recent weeks as he stands accused of double homicide for the shooting deaths of his wife Maggie and his son Paul. When the questioning got underway, Murdaugh was asked straight up if he shot his son in the chest at his house.

“No I did not,” he answered.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin immediately upped the intensity.

“Did you take this gun, or any gun like it, and blow your son’s brains out on June 7th, or any day, or any time?”

‘No, I did not,” Murdaugh repeated.

“Mr. Murdaugh, did you take 300 blackout such as this and fire it into your wife Maggie’s leg, torso, or any part of her body?” Griffin then asked. Again, Murdaugh denied doing so.

“Did you shoot a 300 blackout into her head causing her death?” Asked Griffin.

“Sir, did not shoot my wife or my son any time, ever,” Murdaugh answered.

The questioning remained intense as Murdaugh admitted he lied to investigators.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com