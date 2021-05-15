‘Didn’t Mean to Set the Internet on Fire’: Don Lemon Solves the Mystery — He IS Ending ‘CNN Tonight’ BUT…

CNN’s Don Lemon caused quite a stir on social media and among CNN viewers on Friday when he announced on his show that it would be the “last night that we’ll be CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.”

“So I appreciate all the years of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, but changes are coming. And I will fill you in,” he said at the end of the show.

He later put out a video explaining that he was not, in fact, leaving the network, as many obviously understood him to mean. “Everybody calm down. I didn’t see I was leaving CNN, he said. “I’m not leaving CNN.”

Although his original comments, and his tweeted clip, said everyone would have to wait for Monday to find out what he was talking about, apparently the pressure was too much and on Saturday he tweeted the explanation.

“What I said last night was true. CNN Tonight with Don Lemon is no more,” he said. “I’ll be back on Monday with my newly named show Don Lemon Tonight.”

Didn’t mean to set the internet on fire. What I said last night was true. CNN Tonight with Don Lemon is no more. I’ll be back on Monday with my newly named show Don Lemon Tonight. See you Monday at 10pE. pic.twitter.com/89GFXULV9m — Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 15, 2021

So the show is being renamed. Will the format change? Lemon didn’t say, only that it would be a new name when he returns Monday night at 10 in his usual timeslot.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]