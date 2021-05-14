Don Lemon Tells Fans He’s Not Leaving CNN After Panic Over His Tease That ‘Changes Are Coming’

comScore Don Lemon Tells Fans He's Not Leaving CNN After On-Air Announcement
By Josh FeldmanMay 14th, 2021, 11:30 pm

Don Lemon took to Twitter Friday to assure viewers he is not leaving CNN after an announcement he made at the end of his show.

At the end of his show, Lemon made an announcement that took people off guard, saying that this is the last night of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.

“I appreciate all the years of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, but changes are coming,” he said. “And I will fill you in.”

As of this posting, Lemon is trending on Twitter, with people wondering if his announcement means he’s leaving.

But after seeing the Twitter response, Lemon took to Twitter to calm and reassure fans.

“Everybody calm down. I didn’t see I was leaving CNN. I just said it was the end of an era for CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. I’m not leaving CNN. So you will have to tune in Monday at 10:00 to see. That’s it. So relax.”

“I’m not leaving,” he reiterated with a laugh.

