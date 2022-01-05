The real villains on January 6th, 2021? The Capitol Police, who allegedly used “massive amounts of force against unarmed Trump supporters.” And now, the federal government is covering it up by not releasing footage that shows this.

That is the unhinged and bonkers claim made by Dinesh D’Souza at the end of a Tuesday night segment on The Ingraham Angle, which went entirely unchecked by host Laura Ingraham.

This absurd blaming of law officials raises a serious political question: why do D’Souza and Ingraham hate the police?

Ingraham introduced the discussion by mocking what she called a “hyperbolic, faux-dramatic CNN special they are doing on Thursday” before asking her guests “Why are they doing this, and what does this really mean, given all of the problems the country is now facing with supply chain, still Covid, and the rest?”

After claiming that January 6th is a “distraction” (from criticizing the Biden Administration apparently) D’Souza suggested a bonkers government cover-up of what really happened on that day.

“If you follow January 6th at the granular level with the facts that are coming out slowly, they are coming out because the government has been very reluctant to release footage, particularly of what happened in the tunnel on January 6th where you know began to see these cops using massive amounts of force against unarmed Trump supporters, including women.”

He added that the death of Roseanne Boyland is now being suggested as the “second Trump supporter” that was killed by the authorities. Video shows Boyland being trampled to death by fellow Trump supporters.

CNN recently published a video showing a three-hour fight between Capitol Police and Trump supporters eager to enter the Capitol and disrupt the certification of Joe Biden as the 46th president.

“Now, as I think all of the empirical irrefutable on video evidence coming out, there is a necessity on the part of the left with big public dance which distracts attention from the facts and tries to put and reinforce the original narrative. It was an insurrection and yes no when charged with insurrection but somehow insurrection without insurrectionist.”

For anyone that watched the events of that day unfold in real-time, or watched dozens of hours of footage that has since been released and shown during the Impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, this is about as dumb and ill-informed take as one could imagine. D’Souza is not an idiot (despite the evidence presented above) so one can only conclude that he, and Ingraham, are willfully misinforming Fox News viewers.

Have they no shame? No, of course not.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.