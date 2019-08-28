DNC Spox Hits Back at ‘Laughable’ Trump Attack: ‘This Man is Running Scared’

DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa responded directly to President Donald Trump‘s rant about her appearance on Fox News, calling it “laughable” and adding that it shows Trump is “running scared.”

Just minutes after Trump fired off a series of tweets attacking Fox News for interviewing her, Hinojosa was asked to respond during an MSNBC interview.

Anchor Morgan Radford read some of Trump’s tweet to Hinojosa, which read “Just watched @FoxNews heavily promoting the Democrats through their DNC Communications Director, spewing out whatever she wanted with zero pushback by anchor, @SandraSmithFox. Terrible considering that Fox couldn’t even land a debate, the Dems give them NOTHING!,” and asked “What is your reaction to that?”

“It’s just laughable,” Hinojosa said, adding “This man is running scared.

“The fact that he is attacking a Democratic staffer and believes that he has control of Fox News is really something else,” she continued. “It just tells you a lot about the relationship between Donald Trump and Fox News.”

“And frankly, I have a lot of respect for some of the reporters there, and the reason I go on is because there’s a very important audience to attend to,” Hinojosa said, concluding “I just thought that the president had better things to do than to watch Fox News during the day.”

Hinojosa also responded to Trump on Twitter before this interview, giving him a pointed tutorial on her own name. “Thanks for watching. It’s pronounced So-Chi, you know, like the city in Russia,” she tweeted.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

