‘Do You Acknowledge That Donald Trump Lost?’ Ari Melber Relentlessly Interrogates Trump Attorney Who Won’t Answer

Ari Melber grilled an attorney for former President Donald Trump about his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Trump narrowly lost the state. Three days before Congress was scheduled to sign off on the results of the election, then-President Trump phoned Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to pressure him to “find” the necessary number of votes to put him ahead of Joe Biden.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s office is conducting a probe into Trump’s actions. Drew Findling, who is representing Trump in the case, joined Tuesday’s edition of The Beat on MSNBC.

Melber aired a clip of Trump’s phone call to Raffensperger, who recorded it.

“All I want to do is this,” Trump says on the recording. “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state. And flipping the state is a great testament to our country.”

Melber noted that the call came after Georgia’s electors in the Electoral College had already cast their ballots for Biden.

“Was this A, illegal? And B, wrong for him to try to steal the Georgia results after the state had been duly certified?” the host asked.

Findling said Trump should not be judged by a brief audio snippet.

“The evidence that we’re familiar with that we’ve been working on, [we] are absolutely convinced that our client did not break any law,” Findling said. “We think they have misread the law.”

His response did not satisfy Melber.

“What is the argument for this person – Donald Trump, after the election was certified duly and under law by the Constitution in the state of Georgia to then demand… that officials commit elector and voter fraud?” he asked.

“Ari, look, I’m not gonna bear down into specifics,” he responded. “I will tell you, having looked at the evidence in this case that there’s been no violations of the law by our client and he’s innocent.”

The host read part of Georgia’s statute on election fraud. He noted that a person who requests or attempts to cause another person to commit voter fraud that amounts to “criminal solicitation.”

“How is that not soliciting or conspiring fraud?” Melber said of Trump’s call.

“My team is familiar with all those statutes,” Findling responded. “We are absolutely confident, having looked at the evidence that our client has not violated any of those.”

“What did he mean when he said ‘find’?” the host shot back.

Findling dodged again, stating that the entire 62-minute phone call somehow shows Trump is innocent.

Later in the lengthy interview, Melber asked Findling to concede Trump lost Georgia.

“Do you acknowledge that Donald Trump lost the Georgia election?” he inquired. “That’s an easy one. Do you acknowledge that, Drew?”

“No, I’m focused–let me tell you what I’m focused on,” Findling replied. “I’m focused on being a criminal defense attorney and seeing that my client is being swept up in what has, to me, been a ridiculous circus atmosphere.”

Melber again asked if Trump lost Georgia, to no avail. Findling said it doesn’t have anything to do with his defense strategy.

Findling’s appearance on MSNBC came a day after he appeared on CNN, where Pamela Brown also questioned him about Trump’s call to Raffensperger.

Watch above via MSNBC.

