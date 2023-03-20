‘How Is That Ok?’ Pamela Brown Grills Trump Attorney on Infamous Phone Call Pressuring Georgia Official to ‘Find 11,780 Votes’

CNN’s Pamela Brown interrogated Drew Findling about his client’s January 2021 phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Just days before the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, then-President Donald Trump phoned Raffensperger to “find” the necessary number of votes to vault Trump ahead of Joe Biden, who won the state.

Findling is representing Trump in a case where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating the former president’s efforts to overturn the election in Georgia.

“I want to play a part of a phone call from then-President Trump to Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger that is part of the evidence in this case,” Brown told Findling before airing a snippet of the roughly hourlong phone call.

“So look,” Trump says on the recording. “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.”

“Are you worried the facts in this case are not favorable to your client given what we just heard there and other calls?” asked Brown, who was filling in for Anderson Cooper.

“So, what I’m worried about is people just listen to eight or nine seconds and don’t really look at evidence,” Findling responded. “So, we look at 62 minutes. We look at all the evidence, and looking at all the evidence, we understand and we know that our client did not break any laws whatsoever.”

Brown pushed back.

“But hold on. I do want to focus on this because you said essentially that, you know, that it was taken out of context. I mean, we’ve read through the whole transcript again today. He said, ‘All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we had because we won the state.'”

She asked Findling, “How is that ok? What is an innocent explanation for that if you’re saying that that is ok?”

“So when I’m going to say, Pamela, is I’m not going to try the case with you or anybody else on TV or in the media,” he replied. “I mean, that’s something you deal with in court.”

Findling added that he was only interested in talking about a motion he filed in court earlier in the day seeking to quash the final report of the grand jury investigating Trump’s actions after the 2020 election.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com