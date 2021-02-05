Regular viewers of Morning Joe might be starting to get the distinct sense that co-host Joe Scarborough does not hold House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in the highest esteem.

Why? Well, it could be the derisive moniker “Dumb Kevin” that he’s used in the past, OR perhaps it was his admonition on Friday morning to the California Republican to “stop your lying to the American people!”

That quote could easily be written in ALL CAPS to connote the volume of Scarborough’s exhortation, but that would feel like gilding the lily here a bit.

Scarborough is a former Republican Congressman representing the Florida panhandle, but has since renounced the Republican party he once so fiercely defended. At issue on Friday morning were the political repercussions of how the Republican caucus of the House of Representatives ostensibly punted on dealing with newly elected and QAnon conspiracy-touting Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

On Thursday night, the Democratic-controlled House voted to strip Rep. Taylor Greene of all committee memberships as a rebuke for some remarkable comments in the past. This vote came with 11 Republican votes, and after the GOP caucus failed to hold Taylor Greene accountable for outlandish conspiracy claims that she has, for the most part, failed to denounce.

In a moment that even critics within his own party have painted as a feckless moment of poor leadership, McCarthy rose to the House floor to condemn the Democratic members of Congress who voted to effectively punish Taylor Greene for past statements.

“If people are held to what they are said prior to even being in this House, if the majority party gets to decide who sits on what other committees, I hope you keep that standard,” McCarthy scolded. “Because we have a long list, you can work within your own.”

“Do you have a long list, Kevin? Do you have a long list of a member of Congress calling for the assassination of Donald Trump? Do you have a list of Republican members of Congress calling for the lynching of George W. Bush?” Scarborough nearly erupted, before making a comparison from Kevin McCarthy to Joe McCarthy. “Do you have in that your Joe Mccarthy list of yours that you are talking about, do you have a name of a Democrat, Joseph Mccarthy, that called for the lynching of the Secretary of State Colin Powell?

“Oh, wait a second. You know what, you don’t. You’re lying. You’re lying again,” Scarborough continued. “But, Kevin, this is just what you do. You don’t have a list of anybody that has said anything remotely resembling what this QAnon Republican lady has said.”

But wait, there’s more!

Scarborough added, “Do you think we’re as stupid as you? Because I would love for you, go on the house floor today, Kevin, and give us the name of the Democrat who, before they were Democrat, called for your assassination, called for a bullet into your brain?”

“Give us the names, Joe McCarthy,” he continued, “or keep your mouth shut. We’re not that stupid. The four years of McCarthyism is over, all right? It’s over! So stop your lying to the American people!”

Watch above via MSNBC.

