“Dumb Kevin” might be the derisive moniker that defines Kevin McCarthy, at least amongst his critics.

Morning Joe started Thursday’s show by metaphorically pointing and laughing at the House Minority Leader feigning ignorance of the dangerous QAnon conspiracy, despite numerous times in which he publicly denounced and condemned the wacky fringe group of followers, one of whom has been elected to Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

A secret vote in the Republican caucus of the House of Representatives was held last night that was effectively a vote of confidence over Liz Chaney and whether she would keep her leadership role. Cheney received the votes to keep her leadership role. Still, dozens of Republican Congress members voted against her, many of whom likely were the members who reportedly gave Taylor Greene a standing ovation in last night’s private meeting.

At issue is a fight for the soul of the Republican party, which is no neatly defined by establishment fiscal conservatives like Cheney or QAnon conspiracists—and stubborn Trump supporters—represented by Taylor Greene and the likes of Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Morning Joe opened its Thursday show with a clip of McCarthy performative stumbling over the pronunciation of QAnon as he defended Taylor Greene, saying, “I think it would be helpful what she told all of us. Denouncing q-on. I don’t know even know what it is.”

“Dumb Kevin? Don’t do that,” Joe Scarborough immediately said, mocking the McCarthy with “I don’t know if I’m saying that right,” and “He’s lying!” Willie Geist added, “Back in August, he said there is no place for qanon in the Republican party. He said it on tape. Like at a news-gathering. I don’t know what he thinks he’s doing there.”

Scarborough then listed the specific and outrageous claims that Rep. Taylor Greene had made before being elected to Congress, which included the lynching of Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi’s assassination, and how a “cabal” of Jews have caused wildfires in California via space lasers. Despite these past comments, she sits on the House Education Committee, though a vote later today in the Democratic-countrolled House may very well strip her of that role.

