‘Does It Simply Not Meet the Bar?’ CNN’s Jeremy Diamond Asks Karine Jean-Pierre Why Biden Hasn’t Gone to Ohio

As the Ohio train derailment heads into its third week of causing an environmental disaster for the people of East Palestine, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced questions on why President Joe Biden has yet to go there.

The Biden administration’s lack of vocal urgency in responding to the catastrophe has been a major point of criticism in recent days, with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg admitting he should’ve spoken about it sooner. Jean-Pierre faced a number of questions about why Buttigieg didn’t fly out to Ohio until today, and CNN’s Jeremy Diamond asked her why Biden hasn’t gone yet.

“The president frequently visits the sites of many natural and manmade disasters,” Diamond noted. “I’m just struggling to understand why the president wouldn’t go to East Palestine. Does it simply not meet the bar for a presidential visit.”

“There’s no reason to struggle, I don’t think, on this question,” Jean-Pierre answered. “I think when you look at how the federal agencies have responded from Day One and took this very seriously… They are the ones that deal with these types of chemicals spills, they are the ones who are the leaders on this.”

Jean-Pierre was interrupted by Peter Alexander’s ringtone, but got back on topic by insisting Biden is taking the spill “very seriously,” and she referred to the federal agencies that have taken steps to deal with the chemical spill. The back and forth continued with Diamond asking why Biden, personally, hasn’t shown up in Ohio.

