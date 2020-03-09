Donald Trump Jr. challenged Hunter Biden to a debate over which of them has financially benefited the most from their father’s time in public service.

In an interview with Axios’ Jim VandeHei, President Donald Trump’s son was asked to elaborate on how his father’s campaign will continue attacking Joe Biden if he wins the 2020 Democratic nomination. After jabbing the ex-veep for his gaffes, Trump Jr. said a “big part” of their strategy will be to go after Hunter Biden’s business career, even as he admitted that he has also profited from his father’s name.

“I was an international business person before my father got into politics. That’s what we did,” Trump Jr. said. “I’m not going to say I haven’t benefited from my father’s last name, just like Hunter Biden did. I’d be foolish to say that. But I haven’t benefited from my father’s taxpayer-funded office, Okay?

Trump Jr. went on to slam the media for making a “false equivalency” between his family’s international business dealings and those of Hunter Biden. After that, he threw down the challenge.

“We stopped doing any new international business deals when my father won the presidency.So you know what would be great? I’ll let you host it. You moderate a debate between Hunter Biden and myself. Come on! Let’s do it. “No, no, seriously. We can go full transparency. We show everything, and we can talk about all of the places where I’m supposedly grifting but Hunter Biden isn’t. I would love to do it.”

When VandeHei asked Trump Jr. if this means he would release his tax returns, the president’s scion replied “If we do it both, 100 percent. Let’s talk about who profited off of whose public service. Happy to do it. Let’s make it happen.”

After the interview concluded, Biden campaign press secretary TJ Ducklo responded to Trump Jr. by telling Axios: “It is hard to believe anything a Trump says on tax returns when Donald Sr. has lied for years about releasing his.”

