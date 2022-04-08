Don Jr. Texted Mark Meadows ‘Multiple Paths’ to Keep Father in Power: ‘We Control Them All’

Donald Trump Jr. texted then-White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows potential ways to keep his father in power just two days after the 2020 presidential election, CNN reported on Friday.

Trump Jr. sent the communication as millions of votes were still being counted across the country.

“It’s very simple,” he texted Meadows on Nov. 5. “We have multiple paths We control them all.”

CNN stated Trump Jr.’s suggestions were “nearly identical what allies of the former president attempted to carry out in the months that followed.” These tactics included litigation, pushing for recounts, and encouraging Republican-controlled state legislatures in states Donald Trump lost to advance slates of electors that would vote for Trump.

The election was days away from being called when Trump Jr. sent the text, indicating a genuine concern that the final vote tallies would be unfavorable for his father.

A lawyer for Trump Jr. named Alan Futerfas told CNN, “After the election, Don received numerous messages from supporters and others. Given the date, this message likely originated from someone else and was forwarded.”

The text is one of many communications obtained by the House Jan. 6 Committee investigating the 2021 Capitol insurrection. On that day, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and attempted to stop the certification of Joe Biden as president.

Meadows initially cooperated with a committee request to turn over thousands of documents, but has since refused to testify. In December, Congress voted to recommend he be criminally charged by the Department of Justice for flouting a congressional subpoena.

The 45th president falsely contends the election was rigged against him.

