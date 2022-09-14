Don Lemon and CNN Panel Laugh at Mike Lindell’s Proclivity for Fast Food: ‘Did You Say a Hardees?!’

CNN’s Don Lemon and his panelists found it quite amusing that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was confronted by the FBI at a fast food joint.

On Tuesday night, Lemon spoke with Sara Murray and Elie Honig about the news that Lindell was waiting for his order at Hardee’s when FBI agents pulled up, served him a subpoena, and seized his cell phone. Murray confirmed the details as she spoke of how Lindell, a Donald Trump-supporting election conspiracy theorist, seems as though he is being scrutinized for his connection to Tina Peters, a Colorado clerk who has been indicted for allowing election equipment to be tampered with during the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell spoke about the encounter on his show — the Lindell Report — by expressing his seeming disappointment that the agents who met with him weren’t there to place him under arrest. As Murray sorted through all the details from the commotion, Lemon interjected because he was apparently bewildered to hear this all happened at a Hardee’s parking lot.

“Did you say a Hardee’s?” Lemon asked.

“I said a Hardee’s,” Murray confirmed, which drew a smirk from Honig and chuckling from Lemon.

“That’s a very interesting detail,” Lemon eventually managed to say before asking if Lindell was in the drive-thru.

“I believe it was at the drive-thru,” said Murray, drawing another snicker from Lemon.

