GOP Senator Previews Potential Iran Escalation With Atomic Bomb and D-Day Comparisons

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) compared a potential escalation in Iran to past presidential decisions to drop atomic bombs on Japan and storm the beaches of Normandy during World War II.

Marshall joined Newsmax’s Ed Henry on The Big Take on Wednesday, where he was asked about the current ceasefire with Iran and whether a deal can actually be reached before the president will need to make the decision to have the military “go in.”

“You just said, if it goes on weeks, the U.S. military probably is going to have to go in and finish this job. Am I reading that right?” Henry asked.

Marshall compared Trump’s eventual decision to former Presidents Harry S. Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower’s decisions regarding the atomic bomb and D-Day, respectively. Eisenhower was the supreme commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force and a five-star general during World War II.

“I think that’s right, and previous presidents have had the same issues on what to do. Think about President Truman’s decision on dropping the bomb and D-Day for President Eisenhower. Every day is a new day. You’ve got to take everything into consideration,” Marshall said.

The senator added that he has “confidence” in Trump to strike a deal with Iran. Trump announced an extension to his deadline for a deal this week amid reports that Iran is striking ships and creating its own blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through.

Check out the exchange below:

ED HENRY: My sense from you is if this ceasefire, which was supposed to expire with Iran in a few hours, if that goes on for a few days, the mood on Capitol Hill is, let’s give the commander in chief a chance to negotiate here, force Iran to the table, but you just said, if it goes on weeks, the U.S. military probably is going to have to go in and finish this job. Am I reading that right? ROGER MARSHALL: Yeah, I think that’s right, and previous presidents have had the same issues on what to do. Think about President Truman’s decision on dropping the bomb and D-Day for President Eisenhower. Every day is a new day. You’ve got to take everything into consideration, whether it’s the weather or are they truly making progress or not. And we really don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes as far as the negotiations go, but I’m taking this as a good thing, but in Iran, they have conflict with who’s in control there as well so hopefully this will give them time to circle their wagons, but look, our military is locked and loaded, the embargo, the blockade is there as well. The president’s got this. I’ve got confidence in the president.

Watch above via Newsmax.

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