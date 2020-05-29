CNN’s Don Lemon interviewed former vice president Joe Biden Friday afternoon talking about Minneapolis, and he subsequently told Wolf Blitzer that “this is what leadership sounds like.”

Lemon asked Biden about the rioting in Minneapolis, his reaction to the president’s tweets, and briefly brought up his controversial comments to Charlamagne the God about black voters.

Biden started out the interview by saying, “Our children are watching. They’re not only watching, they’re listening. They saw what happened. This man had his knee on a man’s neck up against the curb for nine minutes. I don’t know what else — what other conclusion can be reached.”

He said there should certainly be “a full-blown investigation and a civil rights investigation as well.”

After the interview, Lemon spoke with Blitzer and started by saying, “To be quite honest with you, this is what leadership sounds like, what the former vice president did today.”

He was encouraged by the “message of hope and healing” Biden offered, contrasting them with the “division” from President Donald Trump and his “racist language that he had to clean up and that was even disavowed by very conservative groups.”

“I was heartened to hear a message of hope and a message of true leadership coming from someone who is at least seeking to be in our government again. And so I hope that that message spreads across this country and I hope that’s where we leave it,” Lemon continued. “No division, we don’t need any more division. We’ve seen enough. We’ve seen enough division in the last couple of weeks.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

