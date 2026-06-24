Obama Calls Out Two-Faced Trump for Being Friendly in Person and Critical From Afar

Former President Barack Obama revealed that President Donald Trump’s attitude toward him changes drastically when the two are face-to-face.

Obama appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the All the Smoke podcast hosted by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. During their conversation, the hosts mentioned the fact that Trump has repeatedly brought up Obama. The former president called it an “obsession” and argued it was proof that Trump was “not focused on the American people.”

Minutes later, Obama revisited the topic while discussing the importance of face-to-face dialogue. He then claimed Trump changes his tune when they’re in a room together.

“The other thing I believe in, and part of what we try to teach in our leadership training, is I believe in face-to-face,” Obama said. “I believe in conversation. So if this — whoever you were talking about — was in front of me, which has happened a couple times, he don’t talk like that because he knows better. And I think there is a — that filter of the phone creates a situation both where people just say kind of crazy stuff that they would never say to your face with no consequences.”

Days earlier, Trump was France for a G7 summit. While talking about the ongoing war with Iran, Trump suddenly referred to Obama as a “stupid son of a b*tch” for the JCPOA agreement signed a decade earlier.

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