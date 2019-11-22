CNN’s Don Lemon spoke with Joe Biden today and questioned him on concerns from Democrats that he has “lost a step” in the campaign.

Lemon brought up the candidates “who have recently gotten in this race because they don’t think you’re in shape” before asking Biden about Trump’s jabs on Fox News this morning questioning if he’ll be able to make it “mentally.”

“Mr. President, I can hardly wait,” Biden said. “You’re a serial liar. You’re corrupt, and I know you think yourself the handsomest and smartest. You know, look, Mr. President, you made a botch of the job. So I’m used to bullies.”

Biden said that voters should be the ones to decide if candidates are in good enough shape, adding, “All I can say is just watch me.”

“But listen, people are concerned about whether you have lost a step, right,” Lemon said, bringing up his debate performance in Detroit.

Biden talked about being “careful how you respond on stage” and said he’s trying to “pull… back from countering attacks.”

Lemon went back to the question of donors’ concerns he’s “lost a step,” saying, “They’re concerned about your cognitive abilities. The Atlantic article made a good case for some of the reasons that you, you know, may not be as — may say the wrong words sometimes or are unable to complete your thoughts sometimes. But you don’t believe that that is an issue.”

“No one should be concerned about that,” Biden said. “Why am I so far ahead in the national polls? Why am I so far ahead here? Why am I so far ahead in Nevada? Tell me why. If everybody says ‘the people are thinking, people are thinking,’ okay. The pundits may be thinking, but that’s not where the people are.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]