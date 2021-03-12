Don Lemon Tears Into Ron Johnson for Comments About Capitol Mob: ‘He Is Spewing Blatant Racism’

CNN’s Don Lemon went off on Senator Ron Johnson for saying he didn’t feel threatened by the mob of Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol.

Johnson said in an interview this week he didn’t feel threatened by the violent mob because “those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement.” He did say he would’ve been concerned if it was Black Lives Matter or Antifa.

Lemon teed up the audio by telling viewers “he is spewing blatant racism.”

After playing it, Lemon said. “Did you hear him? He wasn’t afraid of those people. Maybe ’cause they’re white? Not maybe. That’s the reason. Because if they were Black, he would be afraid of them. He said they support law enforcement. Even though they beat up officers, one officer died, one suffered a heart attack, and they were beating them with blue lives matter flags.”

He told viewers Johnson “knows exactly what he’s doing” and said he clearly thought it was “too exciting to keep to himself.”

Lemon played the audio of people chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” and added, “He wasn’t concerned about them. But he would have been if they had been Black Lives Matter or antifa.”

“Just keep digging deeper, senator.”

