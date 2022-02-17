Fox News’ Harris Faulkner hosted a heated debate between two guests on Thursday, in what was apparently meant to be a segment about the decline of “wokeism” in Democratic politics, but that quickly veered off the rails into a host of other contentious topics.

Faulkner kicked off the discussion by introducing her guests: “Power panel now. T.W. Shannon, former Black Voices for Trump co-chair and former speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, and Nomiki Konst, the host of The Nomiki Show and a former national surrogate for Bernie Sanders.”

“Woke is on its way out if they’re not careful, Democrats. Why?” Harris asked her first question.

Shannon answered first, giving a standard answer, blaming the “Covidian tyrants” in the Democratic Party for making “wokeism” so unpopular.

Harris then brought up a Washington Examiner article, which argued “Democrats are on the wrong side of the culture war” and noted “as of today, 30 house Democrats are either retiring or seeking a different office.”

“The same thing is happening on the Republican side because of redistricting,” Konst responded.

Konst then took issue with the Examiner piece, “‘Combating the Republican rhetoric. Their attacks.’” Konst said, quoting the article, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

Konst continued, “When Donald Trump was handed the responsibility of really making America the leader in combating Covid, what did he do? He was rallying against the American government and inspiring terrorist attacks on the Capitol.”

Shannon shot back, “That’s absolutely not true.”

Faulkner moved to Shannon for a response, who said, “No way we’ll pretend like Donald Trump was promoting terrorism. You should apologize for saying that.”

“I will go back to Nomiki now, I just wanted you to respond to that one point,” Faulkner said.

“Young lady, I live it. I don’t have to get paid for it,” Shannon hit back.

“Don’t call me young lady, sir,” Nomiki shot back.

“Bless your heart, ma’am,” Shannon replied.

“I’m a grown woman and you can come up with all the code you want,” Nomiki responded, referencing Shannon’s use of “bless your heart” as an insult.

“The FBI said the number one problem in America is white supremacy, organized white supremacy,” Nomiki said before Faulkner jumped back in and said, “Let’s talk about the real issues.”

Faulkner then got the segment back on track to a discussion of a new poll showing Democrats losing support in California.

Watch the full segment above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com