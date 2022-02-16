More voters in California now disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is doing than those who approve, a new poll has found.

A UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll released on Wednesday surveyed sentiment in the state with regard to the performance of the Biden/Harris administration.

According to the poll, 48% of registered California voters said they disapproved of Biden’s performance after his first year in office.

Forty-seven percent said they approved of Biden’s job performance, while the remaining 5% said they had no opinion.

It is worth noting that while Biden is upside down with Californians, his approval/disapproval ratings fall within the poll’s margin of error of +/-2 points.

Vice President Kamala Harris is in deeper trouble in her home state than Biden, the poll found.

Mark DiCamillo of the Berkeley IGS Poll noted:

The job ratings that Californians now give to home state Vice President Harris are even lower than the President’s, with 38% rating her performance positively and 46% negatively, down from a 49% to 38% positive assessment last July.

The poll also concluded that people living in the Los Angeles and San Francisco areas were more like to give Biden and Harris positive marks, relative to those who live in other areas of the state:

Biden’s and Harris’s approval ratings remain above water among voters living in the Democratic strongholds of Los Angeles County and the San Francisco Bay Area, but are more negative than positive in nearly every other region of the state.

The poll further noted that white men were more likely to offer a negative assessment of the Biden/Harris administration than women and people of color.

Berkeley IGS poll also delivered bad news for Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA), noting that a mere 30% of voters approve of her, while 49% said they disapprove.

Feinstein, who is 87, has filed paperwork to run for another term in 2024, although it remains to be seen if she indeed plans to run again.

The Berkeley IGS poll was administered from Feb 3 – 10 in both English and Spanish and surveyed 8,937 registered voters.

The Los Angeles Times provided partial funding for the survey.

