Ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally in Oklahoma on Saturday, the state’s Republican senator has a message for his older constituents: Don’t come.

Appearing on Morning Joe Wednesday, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) warned older people and others who are at high risk to the coronavirus to stay away from the president’s rally in Tulsa this weekend.

“We’re advising people if they’re coming to the rally, if you have co-morbidities, if you are older, or you have other health issues, don’t come,” Lankford said. “Watch it on TV.”

Furthermore, Lankford called for rallygoers to wear masks on Saturday night — although the senator conceded, “that’s going to be an individual decision.”

“The hard part about it, and I’ve tried to explain this to other folks, when you’re at a large gathering like that, as you know, it’s hard to be able to hear sometimes,” Lankford said. “So there’s going to be times [people will] pull masks on and off. That’s why I really encourage people, if you have other health issues, I discourage you from coming to the event.”

