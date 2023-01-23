‘Don’t Do That’: Tarlov Admonishes Gutfeld for ‘Trans’ Joke During Heated Exchange

Co-hosts Greg Gutfeld and Jessica Tarlov got into a heated discussion on Monday’s edition of The Five.

During a segment about alleged “liberal indoctrination” in public schools, Tarlov slammed the movement to ban certain books in public schools across the country. The clamor comes after right-wing media outlets have dubiously claimed many schools are teaching critical race theory, a niche field of study typically seen only in certain graduate school programs.

That has sparked a panic over school curricula in some parts of the country, with local governments deciding to ban certain texts in school.

In Florida for example, a new law requires teachers to get the approval of specialists from their schools’ libraries before displaying or assigning individual books. The aim is to ensure books are “free of pornography” and “appropriate for age level and group.”

Florida has also banned the teaching of the Advanced Placement course, African American Studies, because it includes the study of “queer theory,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

“That’s the only AP class in Florida that’s getting canceled,” Tarlov reacted before noting the book bans. “There are teachers now who are having to cover up or remove all of the books they have hand-selected for their classrooms because of this assault by this government of Florida.”

Gutfeld and Jesse Watters interrupted.

“I’ve looked at the curriculum,” Watters stated. “It’s garbage.”

Subsequently, Gutfeld and Tarlov had this exchange:

GUTFELD: That’s total indoctrination. All the intersectionality, trans– TARLOV: You don’t think that Black trans people exist or Black queer people exist? GUTFELD: That’s a straw man. Or a straw trans, excuse me. TARLOV: Don’t do that. This is serious. GUTFELD: No, I’m actually being serious. Just because people do not want that stuff, because it’s age-inappropriate does not make them transphobic because you’re going there.

Watch above via Fox News.

