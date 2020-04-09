White House coronavirus task force member and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci shot down claims that coronavirus deaths in the United States are being inflated on NBC’s Today Show.

“You weighed in on a theory that’s been floating around, that perhaps the number of fatalities related to Covid-19 is being inflated because people are actually dying of other things. What’s your read on that theory?” asked Today Show host Savannah Guthrie.

“You know, Savannah, there is absolutely no evidence that that’s the case at all,” replied Dr. Fauci. “I think it falls under the category of something that’s very unfortunate, these conspiracy theories that we hear about.”

“Every time we have a crisis of any sort, there’s always this popping up of conspiracy theories,” he continued, adding, “I think the deaths that we’re seeing are coronavirus deaths, and the other deaths are not being counted as coronavirus deaths.”

Asked whether the United States could be undercounting coronavirus deaths instead, Dr. Fauci said, “That’s a good point. I think there’s more of a chance of missing some that are really coronavirus deaths than not being counted, but I don’t think that number is significant enough to really substantially modify the trends that we’re seeing at all.”

On Tuesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson and political analyst Brit Hume questioned whether the coronavirus death toll was being inflated due to non-coronavirus deaths accidentally being marked as coronavirus deaths.

Watch above via NBC News

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]