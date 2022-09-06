Dr. Oz Says He Would Have Certified the 2020 Election: The Senate’s Job ‘Was to Approve it, Which is What I Would Have Done’

Dr. Mehmet Oz tried to have it both ways with Donald Trump by saying he wouldn’t have impeached the former president over January 6th, but also that he would not have contested Trump’s 2020 election defeat.

Oz held a news conference alongside Pat Toomey (R) on Tuesday as he continues his campaign to replace the outgoing Pennsylvania senator. After Oz bashed his Democratic opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, over his refusal to meet him on the debate stage, NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard asked Oz: “If you had been in the U.S. Senate on January 6, 2021, would you have objected to the certification of the 2020 election and Joe Biden’s win?”

“I would not have objected to it,” said Oz. “By the time the delegates and those reports were sent to the U.S. Senate, our job was to approve it, which is what I would have done.”

Hillyard then brought up the fact that Toomey was one of the seven Republican senators who broke party ranks by voting to convict Trump for incitement of insurrection after his supporters violently mobbed the Capitol. Asked if he supported Toomey’s vote for Trump’s impeachment, Oz answered “I would not have voted in favor of impeaching President Trump. I think the President was already leaving office by then.”

Ever since the events of January 6th, Trump has consistently railed against the attempts to impeach him for inciting a riot, on top of spreading his usual false claims that the 2020 election was corrupted by mass fraud. Of course, Oz wants to stay in Trump’s good graces while he’s running with the ex-president’s endorsement.

Watch above via MSNBC.

