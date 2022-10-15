Elie Mystal Tells Media To ‘Focus’ On Scalise ‘Being a Punk and a Liar’ Following Pelosi Jan. 6 Footage Release

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) got no shortage of love in the opening of MSNBC’s The Cross Connection on Saturday. Guest Elie Mystal claimed all the Democrat does is “win” and pushed the media to focus more on calling out her critics, including “punk” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA).

Cross invited Mystal on to discuss recently released footage of Pelosi working with other lawmakers to respond to the January 6 Capitol riot. The footage has sparked backlash against critics, including Scalise, who previously argued Pelosi did not do enough herself to respond quickly enough to the Capitol riot.

Steve Scalise on June 9, 2022: Was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi involved in the decision to delay National Guard assistance on Jan. 6? Steve Scalise on Jan. 6, 2021: *Watches Nancy Pelosi on the phone call for National Guard assistance during the Capitol attack* pic.twitter.com/DtOdcPAmeR — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 13, 2022

Host Tiffany Cross called the footage a “sight to see,” while Mystal declared, “thank God for Nancy Pelosi.”

Cross also joked Pelosi was “willing to catch a case” in response to footage of her saying she was going to punch then-President Donald Trump over the riot.

“When you have the Speaker of the House running the government because all of the other people who are supposed to are incapable or are unwilling to do it, that suggests that there has been a system-wide failure that needs to be answered for,” Mystal said. “So thank God for Nancy Pelosi. Nancy Pelosi, all she does is win, right? No matter what.”

Mystal’s praise turned to rage when he discussed some of Pelosi’s critics, including Scalise, a Republican the author dubbed a “punk” and a “liar.”

“We both know that Steve Scalise was running out here after January 6, being like, ‘Where was Nancy Pelosi?'” Mystal said. “Well, you punk, you were sitting right next to her while she was doing the work, so maybe the media can focus on Steve Scalise being a punk and a liar because we say in some of those clips, Steve Scalise standing right behind Nancy Pelosi as she was doing the work.”

