WATCH: Schumer and Pelosi Make Desperate Jan. 6 Plea to AG, Beg Him to Get Trump to Call Off the Mob in Jawdropping New Footage

The January 6 Committee aired never-before-seen footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other congressional leaders taking cover on the day Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol.

The committee aired a montage of clips that interspersed footage from the mob with Pelosi and her colleagues evacuating Congress before sheltering in a secure location. The footage shows that as the rioters were breaking in, Pelosi was being escorted to safety while warning that the election certification process had to be finished “or else they will have a complete victory.”

The montage showed Pelosi, Schumer and other congress members watch the riot unfold on TV before reaching out to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

From the Rosen call:

Pelosi: They’re breaking windows and going in, obviously ransacking our offices and all of that. That’s nothing. The concern we have about personal harm — Schumer: Safety! Pelosi: Personal safety just transcends everything, but the fact is on any given day, they’re breaking the law in many different ways. Quite frankly, much of it at the instigation of the president of the United States. Schumer: Why don’t you get the president to tell them to leave the Capitol?!

