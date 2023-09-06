Elizabeth Vargas Challenges Apoorva Ramaswamy If Her Husband Vivek ‘Has a Problem With Women Voters’

NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas pressed Vivek Ramaswamy’s wife on the polls, showing that her husband seems to be struggling with women voters despite his presidential campaign momentum.

Apoorva Ramaswamy joined Vargas to talk about life on the campaign trail, her husband’s political vision, and his performance at the first Republican 2024 primary debate. While Vargas acknowledged Mr. Ramaswamy’s rising prominence after the Milwaukee debate, she noted that there have been polls showing an increase in his unfavorability rating, especially with women voters in the Republican primary.

Asked if this surprised her, Mrs. Ramaswamy dismissed concerns by saying the debate generated “a lot of interest” in her husband that she has seen in New Hampshire.

“What people saw on stage was Vivek the fighter, and he can do that,” she said. “People came with attacks planned, and he can fight with the best of them. But what we’re really in this for is his vision for our country.”

“So, you don’t think he has a problem with women voters?” Vargas asked again. “Because so many of them, the polls show that he is having problems connecting with them. So many of them are put off. What is it that they don’t know about him that you do? I want to give you the chance to soften him a bit if you want to do that.

“Well, it’s one data point,” said Apoorva. “What I know of Vivek is that he is such a kind, generous parent, partner. We have built a life together, and he’s made many sacrifices for my career, and he has been the most wonderful person to create a life with and that kind of generosity does not get communicated on a debate stage, and it’s one data point.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

