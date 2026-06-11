‘You’re A Disgrace!’ ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Erupts on Knicks Fans Pelting Victor Wembanyama With Eggs

ESPN host Mike Greenberg erupted on a group of New York Knicks fans after videos appeared to show San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama being pelted with eggs outside his team hotel following Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The incident came just hours after the Knicks completed a stunning comeback victory on Wednesday, overturning a 29-point second-half deficit to defeat San Antonio and move within one win of their first NBA championship in more than five decades.

Footage circulating on social media showed crowds gathered outside the Spurs’ hotel in New York as players arrived following the game. In one video, Wembanyama appeared to be struck by an egg while walking from the team bus into the building.

Someone just perfectly threw an egg at Wemby LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/yvPPzWZaAf — 🌧️ (@wstgoat7) June 11, 2026

The scenes prompted a furious response from Greenberg during ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday morning.

“Can we just have a moment on this here, for those, I don’t want to call them fans, I don’t even know what you want to say,” Greenberg said. “If you’re throwing eggs at Victor Wembanyama, and the other night, if you’re beating up people, threatening or doing anything to people who are wearing Spurs jerseys, just know that you are a disgrace.”

He continued: “You’re not disgracing the city, you’re disgracing yourself and everyone who knows you, and that should go without saying. We live in a world now where somehow things don’t go without saying anymore.”

He added: “People are like, really, why haven’t you said anything about these lunatics who are beating up Spurs fans? Does that need to be said? You’re a disgrace and everyone around you knows it.”

Wembanyama has emerged as a frequent target of Knicks fans throughout the series, especially following a controversial collision involving Knicks guard Jalen Brunson in Game 3 and another heated exchange with Mitchell Robinson during Game 4.

The Knicks now hold a 3-1 series lead and can clinch the NBA title when the Finals shift back to San Antonio for Game 5 on Saturday.

Watch above via ESPN.

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