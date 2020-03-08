Elizabeth Warren Pops Up in SNL Cold Open to Joke About Giving Bloomberg ‘A Swirly on Live TV’

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who recently ended her presidential campaign, appeared on Saturday Night Live during the cold open and took the opportunity to take some swipes at her erstwhile opponent, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The cold open started with Kate McKinnon portraying Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham, running through several of the standard tropes SNL often uses to mock Fox: commercial sponsorships from bizarre products, an interview segment with Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump, and jokes about elderly, racist viewers.

Then, McKinnon (playing Ingraham) announced her next guest would be “the latest Democrat to end her campaign, the woman who savagely murdered Michael Bloomberg on live television, please welcome Senator Elizabeth Warren!”

During the past season of SNL, McKinnon was usually the one to play Warren, but the show solved that problem by having Warren herself guest star.

The Massachusetts Senator’s surprise appearance was a big hit, judging by both the cheers of the live studio audience and the reaction on social media.

Warren seemed to be enjoying herself as well, grinning broadly as she waited for the noise from the audience to subside, reassuring McKinnon’s Ingraham that she was doing fine since ending her campaign.

McKinnon congratulated her on running a “memorable” campaign. “Here’s footage of you debating Mike Bloomberg,” she continued, as a clip was shown from a recent viral video of a dog chomping on a burrito.

Warren added that she was not endorsing anyone yet, but “maybe I’ll just pull a ‘New York Times’ and endorse them both.”

As she continued talking about how she was “proud” of her campaign and had “no regrets” — “Not only did I not accept money from billionaires, I got to give one a swirly on live TV!” — McKinnon popped up next to her, dressed as Warren, wearing the exact same outfit.

Giving Warren an enthusiastic hug, McKinnon told her, “Sorry, I just, I wanted to put on my favorite outfit to thank you for all that you’ve done in your lifetime.”

“I’m not dead,” quipped Warren. “I’m just in the Senate.”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

