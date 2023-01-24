‘Enough!’ Joe Scarborough Vents that Mass Shootings Are Now So Common They’ve Become ‘Side News’

Joe Scarborough has had enough of the increased frequency of mass shootings and believes that “Americans have got to be saying, ‘enough!'”

On Sunday, ten people were killed when an armed assailant opened fire at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterrey Park, California. Yesterday, seven individuals were killed in another mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California. But that’s not all.

Scarborough noted that there was a school shooting in Des Moines, Iowa, that left two students dead and another injured that barely made a blip on the news. Why? Because as the Morning Joe host said, mass shootings are so common these days in the United States that they now become just “side news.”

Scarborough then relitigated the entirely reasonable argument that the frequency of mass shootings is uniquely American, evidenced by mental health issues and video game play existing globally.

“And it’s coming at such a rapidly alarming rate that all of the bs arguments that NRA apologists made ten years ago, 20 years ago, they don’t apply anymore, not to middle Americans, not to independents, not to people who don’t have a political reason to fight this battle,” Scarborough argued.

“Enough! ” he concluded. “Americans have got to be saying enough!”

Watch above via MSNBC.

