Eric Bolling Fires Back at Media Matters For Blasting His New Sinclair Show as ‘Worst of Right-Wing Media’

Before America This Week host Eric Bolling aired his interview with President Donald Trump, he took a few moments to respond to a recent story from Media Matters — titled “Eric Bolling’s new show for Sinclair Broadcast Group brings the worst of right-wing media to local news” — which blasted his show that now airs on Sinclair.

“In a sign of Sinclair’s increasing willingness to adopt the Fox News model of poisoning viewers against any other news sources, much of the first hour-long program was devoted to decrying so-called media bias against President Donald Trump,” Media Matters wrote.

“Before we roll the whole interview, unedited, I want to take a minute to speak directly to those who are in the business of trafficking hate for any political speech which differs from their own,” Bolling said in his opening monologue. “Groups like Media Matters, who this week, took issue with me and America This Week.”

Bolling said the Media Matters critique of his show’s guest list is unfounded because it regularly tries to book left-leaning guests, who often don’t accept their invitation.

“I have standing offers for Nancy Pelosi, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Kamala Harris waiting. The calls have been made, folks, but they always seemed to have a ‘scheduling conflict and yet they’re welcome on this show anytime'” Bolling said.

“And to Media Matters: I hope you have an ounce of journalistic character and rethink the extreme bias you’re so free to deal in,” Bolling added.

Watch above, via Sinclair.

