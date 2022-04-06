Eric Bolling Pleads With Tucker Carlson to Reject Russia and Support Ukraine: ‘Come Down From the Ivory Tower’

Conservative Newsmax TV host Eric Bolling issued an impassioned six-minute plea to Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday regarding his stance on Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Bolling has shown solidarity with the people of Ukraine during his recent daily monologues. He asked Carlson to take back old comments and to stop making new ones the Kremlin can use to justify its atrocities.

Carlson has long been a skeptic of intervening in Europe’s affairs. In the lead-up to Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion, the Fox News host was apathetic toward the conflict and antagonistic toward Ukraine’s government.

In February, after Russian tanks and troops entered Ukraine’s sovereign territory, Carlson dismissed the conflict as a mere “border dispute.” He had previously referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “dictator.”

After showing his audience images of dead civilians, Bolling challenged Carlson to use his platform to highlight the horrors of war. He also asked Carlson to cease letting Russia’s state media pimp out his monologues.

Bolling noted that like Carlson, he is against sending American soldiers to fight and potentially die on foreign battlefields. But he said the scale of Russia’s “war crimes” warrants full support from conservatives for Ukraine.

The host highlighted a 2019 comment, wherein Carlson said: “Why do I care what’s going on in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia? And I’m serious. And why shouldn’t I root for Russia? Which I am.”

“I think it’s time for Tucker to walk back comments like this one,” Bolling said. He continued:

There, he was driving home elements of our America first mentality, I get it. One that I do agree with, by the way. But when Russia’s war in Ukraine started, Putin and his propaganda drivers felt that that was their moment to run with. An American TV anchor whose comments could be used to support their own narrative, and prop up their propaganda machine. From that moment on, clips from Tucker’s show were to be used ad nauseam, night after night on Russian state TV.

Bolling added Russians “see Tucker Carlson as their ally, the guy across the ocean who’s helping their cause.”

Bolling later noted he and Carlson have much more in common than not. But he framed the situation in Ukraine as “a turning point in history.”

“Tucker, I respect what you’re doing, your wit and wisdom are right up there. But you spend too much time up in your intellectual ivory tower, let me tell you what looks like down here,” he said. “Now is the time to come down from the ivory tower, time to speak out against past comments, current comments even, or actions that in any way show support for Russia — or can be used by Russia in a way to show that any of us support what they’re doing there.”

He ended the six-minute plea by inviting Carlson to discuss their differences in person.

“Tucker, if you don’t agree with what I’m saying, I’m happy to sit down with you and talk it out in person,” he concluded. “In front of an audience if you want. Name the place and the time, I’ll be there.”

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

