Ex-Fox News Host Eric Bolling Hits Network’s Vax Policy: Primetime Hosts ‘Say the Complete Opposite of What They Reported Just Hours Prior’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling went after his former employer on Monday, targeting Chris Wallace and the network’s vaccine requirements in particular.

Bolling left Fox News in 2017 after he was accused of sexual harassment, which reportedly included sending lewd photos to coworkers. He denied the allegations at the time.

Last Friday, Wallace said that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki “is one of the best press secretaries ever.” The Fox News anchor also praised his network’s White House correspondent, Peter Doocy, for his tough questions to Psaki.

Bolling called Wallace Fox News’ “leftist excuse for bipartisanship.” He said that “we now know for sure where his heart lies” before playing the audio of Wallace praising Psaki.

“The best?” Bolling reacted. “Really, Chris? You’ve been working in news since the seventies and she’s the best? Really makes me wonder what you’ve been paying attention to all these years.”

The Newsmax host then criticized Fox News over its vaccine policy, which was instituted by Fox Corp. and applies to all employees across the conglomerate. Employees are required to be vaccinated against Covid or receive daily testing.

“Fox hosts rage against vaccine mandates,” said Bolling. “Yet they work for a company that demands their employees get vaccinated or get tested. Their broadcast is all about that. While their evening shows are anti-mandates, you turn on the daytime shows and see Neil Cavuto saying the exact opposite.”

Cavuto, who is immunocompromised and tested positive for Covid last week, implored viewers to get the vaccine during an appearance on MediaBuzz with Howard Kurtz.

“If you think it’s a pain in the ass,” said Cavuto. “I get that, but think of others around you. I daresay, people who experience this and seen loved ones who’ve been affected by this or having died from this are not judging the wisdom of mandates. They’re wishing they got vaccinated and they didn’t. Don’t let that happen.”

“Not so sure about that, Neil,” said Bolling. “Think about what Fox is doing, though. It’s brilliant. Everything they truly believe is aired in the middle of the day when everyone’s at work. Then people get home from work and watch evening commentary hosts say the complete opposite of what they reported just hours prior.”

Bollins was likely alluding to Fox News primetime hosts such as Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham who have been more likely to air segments questioning the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness than daytime hosts on the network.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com