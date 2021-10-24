Neil Cavuto Desperately Pleads With Fox News Audience to Get Vaccinated: ‘I’m Begging You,’ Think of ‘Those Around You’

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto urged network viewers to get vaccinated in his first on-air comments since he was diagnosed with a breakthrough coronavirus case.

Cavuto, who has multiple sclerosis and an open history of health issues, has been off the air since last week after testing positive for Covid. When the news first broke, the Fox anchor noted in a statement to Mediaite that “had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation.”

On Sunday, Cavuto made a remote appearance on MediaBuzz and told Howard Kurtz that he and his wife (who also tested positive) are doing well. He soon turned his attention to the politicization surrounding the coronavirus as he urged people to “please get vaccinated.”

The situation for me being immunocompromised, half the cases we’re hearing on the breakthrough front are among the immunocompromised, people like me who had and have multiple sclerosis or prior heart situations or cancer. There are many like that all around us, and mine is not secret at Fox. But there are plenty of people around around you, Howie, at Fox and all types of business environments who are susceptible to this kind of thing. You can help them out a lot…If you can get vaccinated and think of someone else and what it could mean for them and their survivability for something like this, we’ll all be better off.

Cavuto stated that he understands the opposition to vaccine mandates, but stressed that “the numbers prove” the health benefits of vaccines, and he called on people to rise above their politics on the subject.

“I can’t stress this enough. It’s not about left or right, not who’s conservative or liberal. Last time I checked, everyone, regardless of political persuasion is coming down with this,” he said. “Take the political speaking points and toss them! For now, I’m begging you, toss them! And think of what’s good not only for yourself but those around you.”

“If you think it’s a pain in the ass, I get that. But think of people around you. I daresay, people who have experienced this or have seen loved ones affected by this or died from this are not judging the wisdom of mandates. They’re wishing they got vaccinated, and they didn’t. Don’t let that happen.”

Cavuto’s comments come hours after Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe announced that she won’t get vaccinated as an act of political defiance to the Biden administration.

