Fox News’ Chris Wallace commended colleague Peter Doocy and the tough back-and-forth he had with Jen Psaki Friday.

During Friday’s press briefing, Psaki was confronted by Doocy over President Joe Biden saying at Thursday night’s CNN town hall he’s been to the border. Biden was questioned about whether he would go to the border as president, and said he’s been there previously.

Psaki dismissed the idea of Biden going for “a photo op,” and said, “There’s been reporting that he did drive through the border when he was on the campaign trail in 2008.”

Fox News carried that heated back-and-forth live before going back to the discussion with Wallace.

Sandra Smith remarked, “Obviously he was pressing her on the president’s own words.”

“Honestly, as somebody who’s spent six years in the White House, my immediate reaction was those are two people at the top of their game,” Wallace said.

He praised Doocy for his tough questions and said, “I mean this as a compliment. I think he has become the Sam Donaldson of this White House press corps.”

Donaldson was famously aggressive in his questions to President Ronald Reagan when he was ABC News’ Chief White House Correspondent in the 80s.

“And since I was working in the press corps when Sam Donaldson was there, that’s a very grudging compliment on my part,” Wallace quipped. The Fox News Sunday anchor was NBC News’ Chief White House Correspondent during that time period.

He went on to say that Psaki “is one of the best press secretaries ever.”

“I don’t know that anything was particularly accomplished, but they both gave and got pretty good,” Wallace added.

“I think they appreciate sparring with each other,” John Roberts said.

Earlier Friday Wallace criticized Biden for comments he made at CNN’s town hall, including remarks about the National Guard the White House walked back.

“It just is stuff that doesn’t hold up to scrutiny.”

