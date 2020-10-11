Eric Trump falsely claimed the existence of a coronavirus “vaccine” as he spoke of how his father recovered from the disease after being hospitalized at Walter Reed.

In the midst of a combative interview with ABC’s Jon Karl on Sunday, the son of President Donald Trump was asked to explain “how bad did it get” when his father was diagnosed with Covid-19. As Trump spoke about the conversations he held with his father, he began to blur the lines between therapeutics and vaccines as he spoke about the medical attentions Trump received a week ago.

“The guy sounded 100 percent. It was amazing. It actually goes to speak of how good some of these vaccines being created are,” Trump said. “What my father did on the vaccine front, no one could have done.”

A coronavirus vaccine has yet to be fully developed, but Trump continued to brag “My father literally started day one creating this vaccine. He worked to push this vaccine, and now my father just took it, and you see how well he got over it.”

Karl interjected to ask for clarity on the vaccine comments, and when Trump referred to “the medicines [the president] was taking” at Walter Reed, the ABC reporter noted that Trump was actually referring to therapeutics. The president’s son did not offer any acknowledgement to that, nor any self-correction for misspeaking.

Watch above, via ABC.

