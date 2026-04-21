Fox’s Trey Yingst Reports that News of Iranian Ships Slipping Past Trump Blockade Were ‘Iranian Propaganda’

Fox News Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst reported on Tuesday morning that news reports of 26 Iranian vessels breaking the U.S. blockade of the Persian Gulf were simply “propaganda.”

“Hey, Trey, could you give me an idea? Are we letting ships through? Because we’re seeing different reports. First, nobody’s getting through. Then we boarded a ship that tried to get through. Do you have any reporting that talks about what’s really happening in the Strait?” asked Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade.

Yingst replied, “Yeah, the United States is allowing any vessels who are passing through this area to make their way to their final destination, as long as they’re not coming from Iranian ports. There were some reports overnight indicating that 26 vessels from Iran’s shadow fleet were able to make it past the U.S. blockade.”

“There is no evidence of that. And despite what one Democratic senator talked about, there is a concerted effort by the United States to ensure that any vessels that are coming from Iranian ports are turned around or seized, as we saw with that one cargo ship over the weekend,” Yingst continued, referring to a Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) – who sparked an avalanche of anger from critics when he replied “awesome’ to a report of the 26 vessels breaking the blockade. Murphy later clarified his tweet was “sarcasm,” but did not address the report’s accuracy.

“So, Trey, that was just Iranian propaganda, right?” followed up Lawrence Jones.

“Yes, absolutely. And the shadow fleet that the senator is talking about is used to directly fund Iranian proxies across the Middle East, including Hamas, the Houthis, and Hezbollah, who are directly responsible for killing U.S. citizens,” replied Yingst, adding:

And so the shadow fleet is a very serious problem. It is not getting past the U.S. blockade, according to all reports and information that we have from the region. But it is a very serious issue that the U.S. Navy says they will crack down on, not just in the Persian Gulf, but also around the world, including in the Indo-Pacific.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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