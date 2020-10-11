Things got intense on Sunday as ABC’s Jon Karl held an interview with Eric Trump, and the son of President Donald Trump ended up using much of it to wail on the media’s critical coverage on his father.

The interview for This Week began with Karl asking Trump if there was “any concern” about his father’s plan to get back on the campaign trail soon. Karl asked this question while referencing to the president’s tightly-packed White House rally on Saturday, which comes shortly after the super-spreader event that apparently left the president and numerous top Republicans infected with Covid-19.

After Trump defended the White House event by pointing to the attendees wearing masks (a departure from previous events), he then diverted in order to blast violent protesters who don’t wear masks. He complained that the media “never” condemns those people, and then asked “why is it that it’s only Trump events that are called out?”

Karl parried Trump’s media gripes and false claims throughout the interview, but the combativeness escalated when the ABC journalist started to press the president’s son over the New York Times’ report on his dad’s questionable tax avoidance schemes. Karl especially honed in on the part of the report saying numerous corporations, special interest groups and foreign governments did business with the Trump Organization in recent years, which invites scrutiny over the government benefits they’ve received from the administration.

“We’ve lost a fortune!” Trump responded. “My father lost a fortune running for president. He doesn’t care.”

As Trump continued to filibuster against his father’s opponents, Karl tried to get the interview back on track, but the president’s son demanded “let me finish” before telling people to Google pictures of Joe Biden’s house. Karl finally managed to regain control by grilling Trump on the core of the Times’ reporting, asking “how is that not at the very least a huge appearance of a conflict of interest?”

“We’re a hospitality company,” Trump answered. “The New York Times is absolute fake news. All they want to do is take down my father.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]