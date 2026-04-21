Trump Busts CNBC Host Live On the Air For Trying To Coax Him Into Interview With Shocking Promise

President Donald Trump busted CNBC host Joe Kernen live on the air when he revealed that Kernen tried to coax him into the interview with a shocking promise that was played for a laugh.

Trump gave a lengthy interview on Tuesday morning’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk Box that was conducted by Kernen, Becky Quick, and Andrew Ross Sorkin. The chat featured several newsworthy and characteristically Trumpian exchanges on a variety of topics.

As the president wandered through a riff about his prized ballroom project, he dropped something of a bomb.

Trump said that Kernen — who has been open about his support for Trump — told him that Ross Sorkin — who is more critical of Trump — wouldn’t be included in the interview as a way to sweeten the appearance:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And it’s going to cost, depending on finishes, like $300 million. It’s a much bigger job than that’s ahead of schedule. And I have lawsuits every week from all these people, all the do-gooders that, you know, that stop progress in our country. But people love it. CNBC HOST JOE KERNEN: We’ll give Becky a chance, Mr. President, to get you to– . PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You can have some extra time. I know my people said 20 minutes, but you can some extra. CNBC ANCHOR BECKY QUICK: Oh, thank you, sir. All right. CNBC HOST JOE KERNEN: That’s good, yeah. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You can even put Andrew on the phone. You know, you told me Andrew would not be there. And I said, “I don’t care.”. (QUICK AND SORKIN LAUGH) CNBC HOST JOE KERNEN: That was last week! That was the last week! PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: But we could even put Andrew on. Don’t worry about it–. CNBC HOST ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Thank you, Mr. President! PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Joe made a comment to me. When he tried to get me on, he said, “I promise I’ll have Andrew Ross Sorkin, he will not be there.”. He is there. CNBC HOST ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: I’d–. CNBC HOST JOE KERNEN: That’s– that’s–. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And you can put him on it. It’s okay. CNBC HOST JOE KERNEN: I didn’t say I’d him–. I said he’s not in last week, but then you canceled because you were on the West Coast. CNBC HOST ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Thank you Mr. President. I’ll chime in in a minute–. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Joe said you wouldn’t be there and thtat’s why it’s gonna be (INAUDIBLE) –. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: But I don’t mind if he’s there. I like him. I respect him. He’s just wrong on a lot of issues. CNBC HOST JOE KERNEN: There you go. CNBC HOST ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: (LAUGHS) Thank you.

Watch above via CNBC’s Squawk Box.

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