A Fox News original hire who served as a correspondent for more than two decades is calling out the network for allowing its opinion hosts to overshadow its journalists.

Carl Cameron, who was a regular on such programs as Special Report and Shepard Smith Reporting, expressed his views in a video promoting his new venture — a progressive alternative to the Drudge Report, The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple reported. In the video, Cameron explained why he signed on to Fox News in the first place, and what made him leave.

“The idea of fair and balanced news appealed to me,” Cameron said. “But over the years, the right-wing hosts drowned out straight journalism with partisan misinformation. I left.”

Cameron told the Post that viewers often made assumptions about his politics based on his employer, but he never commented either way.

“I kept my personal beliefs very very to myself while I worked at Fox,” Cameron said. Of his new project, a startup launched with ThinkProgress reporter Joseph Romm, Cameron told the Post “I have unfinished business.”

Cameron retired from Fox News in 2017. “After nearly 22 amazing, challenging wonderful years … I’m retiring from Fox News,” he said at the time. “I will always be immensely grateful for the relationships, experiences, and many lessons over the last two decades.”

