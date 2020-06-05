Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Steele called out President Donald Trump’s “tone deaf” comments about George Floyd on Friday calling them “borderline blasphemous.”

During a Friday press conference on the better-than-expected May jobs report, President Trump commented, “Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing happening for our country. A great day for him, a great day for everybody.”

Appearing on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, Steele said, “It’s not only tone deaf, it’s borderline blasphemous in light of what happened to Mr. Floyd.”

“I doubt George Floyd is in Heaven looking down, going, ‘Oh gee, great jobs report!’ Are you kidding me? Again, it speaks to just how out of step this man is with real life. This reality television presidency is inconsistent, incompatible with democracy. It’s incompatible with governing. It’s incompatible with everyday people trying to realize the American dream,” Steele declared. “And that came to a shattering halt on May 25 when police abused the privileges and the rights and the freedom of Mr. Floyd by killing him.”

“Yeah, it’s nice two-and-a-half million people got their jobs back, but it does not take away from the underlying reality and truth that a man in the course of all of this was killed by the government. Because the police represent the government, right?” he went on, adding, “We saw what you did this week when you cleared Lafayette Park. We saw what you did when you put up fencing to keep the people symbolically from accessing their government, and how you used religion against us, perpetrating a fraud by holding up the Bible as if that’s part of your belief system.”

“So to now sit here and go, ‘Well, George is looking down and is happy,’ are you kidding me?” Steele concluded. “So I think, Andrea, we as Americans have to contextualize these things in our way and recognize that the president and the rest of us aren’t on the same page, and that’s just one more example of that.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

