In President Donald Trump‘s surprise press conference lauding May’s jobs report as America’s “greatest comeback in history,” he took an unexpected turn when he said it was a “great day” for George Floyd, a black man killed by police.

Trump’s lengthy news conference turned into something of a ramble, when he said he will not use the “D-word” — referring to depression — and asked for states to re-open. At one point, Trump shifted his attention to nationwide protests over the death of Floyd and “equal justice.”

“Call in the National Guard, call me. We will have so many people, we have to dominate the streets,” Trump said in reference to containing protests. ” You can’t let that happen in New York, breaking into stores and all of the things and hurting many small businesses. You can’t let it happen. Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender — they have to receive fair treatment.”

“You all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen,” Trump continued. “Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing happening for our country. A great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of the equality.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

