Ex-Trump Official Claims Former President Directed DHS to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities, But DOJ Said No

Former Trump administration official Miles Taylor — best known as the then-anonymous staffer who blasted the administration in a New York Times op-ed — claimed that former President Donald Trump directed the Department of Homeland Security to bus migrants to Democratic cities but the Department of Justice refused.

Taylor’s claim, made during Tuesday’s CNN Tonight, comes as Govs. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL) have sent illegal migrants to Democratic enclaves such as Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Martha’s Vineyard amid high numbers of illegal crossings at the Southern Border. These moves have been characterized by critics as a stunt.

Taylor, who served in DHS during the Trump years, recalled a time when Trump wanted to do what Abbott and DeSantis are currently doing:

Not only did the Trump administration think about something like this, I think they’re the progenitors of the concept. This is a zombie Trump administration policy that had died and has now come back to life. And these two governors have brought it back to life. And I’ll tell you exactly when this happened. In January and February of 2019, Donald Trump directed us to go and take immigrants from the border and, ‘bus and dump them’ into Democratic cities and blue states. He wanted us to take immigrants from the border, take them into blue states and cities and put them in there, but he was much more specific. He wanted us to identify the murderers, the rapists, and the criminals, and in particular, make sure we did not incarcerate them. And we put them in those cities, ok? It doesn’t take a lawyer or a genius to recognize this would likely be very illegal to do, but put aside the murders and the rapists and the criminals, could you take people from the border and just dump them into blue states? We asked the lawyers and they told us, no, the federal government cannot do that. Congress has not authorized that. And now, look, the governors are walking into the same problem that we told the White House was illegal and they couldn’t do, and now they’re trying to do the same thing.

Watch above via CNN.

