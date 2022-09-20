Karine Jean-Pierre Blasts GOP Governors ‘Alerting Fox News’ But Not Officials Ahead of Migrant Arrivals

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blasted Republican governors on Tuesday for “alerting Fox News” about the arrival of migrants in Democrat-controlled municipalities and states.

During the White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre said:

The way that we see it is alerting Fox News and not city or state officials about a plan to abandon children fleeing communism on the side of the street is not burden sharing. That is not the definition that we see of burden sharing. It is a cruel, premeditated political stunt. That is not … that is what they are doing. And so we’re always happy to have conversations about ways to further improve border processing and we could be doing more if, again, if Republicans in Congress would stop blocking our efforts to pass comprehensive immigration reform. And also historical funding for [the Department of Homeland Security]. So again, this is not what border sharing looks like. They have used the lives of people who are fleeing persecution from Communist countries, using them as a political stunt.

Jean-Pierre’s remarks come in the aftermath of migrants being sent by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts last week and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reportedly sending migrants to President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware.

This was not the first time Jean-Pierre has gone after Fox News. Last week, she accused Abbott of telling Fox News, but not DHS or city officials or nongovernmental organizations, about him sending migrants to the liberal cities of Chicago and Washington, D.C. including one bus that dropped off migrants at the Naval Observatory, where the vice president’s residence is located.

“The fact that Fox News — and not the Department of Homeland Security, the city, or local NGOs — were alerted about a plan to leave migrants, including children, on the side of a busy D.C. street makes clear that this is just a cruel, premeditated political stunt,” she said on Sept. 15. “This is what they are doing.”

