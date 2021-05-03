Exclusive: Fox Nation Running Ads For New Special on Gov. Cuomo’s Scandals During Chris Cuomo’s CNN Show

Fox Nation, Fox News Media’s subscription-based streaming service, will debut a new special, The Collapse of Cuomo, that focuses on the scandals swirling around Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), and they’re promoting it with an ad running on his brother Chris Cuomo’s CNN program, Mediaite can exclusively report.

The 30-second ad will be running on Cuomo Prime Time, as well as other CNN programs like New Day and The Situation Room, targeting key markets in New York City and Washington, DC. The ad contains a clip from a now-infamous May 2020 interview that Chris Cuomo conducted with his gubernatorial brother in which the CNN host teased him with a giant cotton swab prop.

The ad scrolls through several articles highlighting the various sexual harassment and assault accusations that have piled up over the last few months, as well as the nursing home deaths blamed on Gov. Cuomo’s Covid-19 policies.

“FROM DYNASTY TO DISGRACE” read the captions on the screen, followed by clips of Gov. Cuomo insisting that he will not resign. The Fox Nation special debuts on May 3.

Mediaite has learned that the limited geographic focus of the ad buy allowed Fox Nation to purchase the time without CNN’s approval.

Watch the video above, via Fox Nation.

This article has been updated with additional information about the ad buy.

