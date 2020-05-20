CNN’s Chris Cuomo once again hosted his own brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and in the middle of talking about the coronavirus pandemic, teased his brother about the test he got during a recent briefing.

The governor demonstrated a coronavirus test during his briefing Sunday, and he tested negative.

His brother teased him with some, er, prop comedy involving some rather large swabs

The governor cracked up laughing as his brother held up the cotton swabs and said things like “This was the actual swab that was being used to fit up that double-barrel shotgun that you have mounted on the front of your pretty face.”

“This is not love,” the governor dryly said at one point.

The latest interview between the Cuomos comes amid growing scrutiny into New York’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The governor has been criticized in particular over the response to the virus at nursing homes.

You can watch the weird segment above, via CNN.

