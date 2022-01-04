‘Extremely Weak’: House Democrat Rips Merrick Garland For Not Arresting Jan. 6 Organizers

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) slammed Attorney General Merrick Garland as it pertains to holding accountable those who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

During a segment on Tuesday’s CNN Newsroom, co-host Jim Sciutto asked Gallego whether the United States has “addressed the root causes of Jan. 6 to prevent a similar attack in the future.”

Gallego replied, “Yes and no.”

He went on to say:

Look, I don’t think the attack you’re going to see in the future is going to be by a bunch of angry fat men trying to get into Congress. I think the actual attack is going to happen in the legislatures, in the county recorder’s office in the board of elections. There’s an ongoing coup by a nunch of Brooks Brothers-dressed politicians that are going to try to basically change who counts the votes for the elections coming up in 2022 and 2024. So in some regards, yes, I think we’re more resilient in case of a physical coup attack, but the same time, the ongoing political coup is occurring. Now, it doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t be holding more people accountable. I think Merrick Garland has been extremely weak and I think there should be a lot more of the organizers of Jan. 6 that should be arrested by now.

Garland is scheduled to speak on Wednesday ahead of the one-year anniversary of the attack about the Department of Justice’s efforts to prosecute those involved in the Jan. 6 tragedy. More than 725 individuals have been charged in the federal probe in the aftermath of the attack, according to federal prosecutors on Friday.

